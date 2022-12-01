Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.63. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

