Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

