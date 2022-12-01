Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,958,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $476,904,000 after buying an additional 591,632 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 137,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

