OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Price Performance

OGI opened at $1.03 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrganiGram

OrganiGram Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 63,216 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.