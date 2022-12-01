OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
OrganiGram Price Performance
OGI opened at $1.03 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
