Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.10. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 68,637 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
