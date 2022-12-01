Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.10. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 68,637 shares trading hands.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 569,884 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

