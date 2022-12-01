Orion Office REIT (ONL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Orion Office REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million -$47.48 million -3.95 Orion Office REIT Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 17.19

Orion Office REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orion Office REIT Competitors 2124 11662 13220 295 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orion Office REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Orion Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.46%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Orion Office REIT pays out -17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 128.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79% Orion Office REIT Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.