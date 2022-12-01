Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 13,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

