Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC remained flat at $37.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 60,278 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

