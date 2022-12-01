Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 9,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

