Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $950.28 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001256 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012977 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.