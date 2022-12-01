PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $407.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

