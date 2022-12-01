PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 186 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

