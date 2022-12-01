PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

CHRW opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

