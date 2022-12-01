PAX Financial Group LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $38,616,000. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

