PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 149.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $103,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.