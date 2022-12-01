PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
