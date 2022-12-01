PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.