PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 305 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 524,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 205,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

