PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $155,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

