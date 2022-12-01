Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) versus AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Critical Contrast

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya 2.60% N/A N/A AltC Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Paya and AltC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 1 5 0 2.83 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Paya presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

This table compares Paya and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $249.40 million 4.94 -$3.10 million $0.06 155.19 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

AltC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paya beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya



Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

About AltC Acquisition



AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 24, 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

