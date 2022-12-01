Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 998 ($11.94) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.05) to GBX 910 ($10.89) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $989.71.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE PSO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,553,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.