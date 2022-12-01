Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 998 ($11.94) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.05) to GBX 910 ($10.89) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $989.71.
NYSE PSO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
