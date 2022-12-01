Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGSS. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 45.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 658,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:PGSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,180. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

Further Reading

