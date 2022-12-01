Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of KO opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

