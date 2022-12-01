Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,875,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 371,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.67 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.