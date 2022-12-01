Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 260 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.

