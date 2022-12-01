Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $831,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

