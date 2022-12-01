Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

