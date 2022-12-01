Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51.

