Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $11,481,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 212,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

