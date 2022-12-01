Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

