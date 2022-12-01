Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $449,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

