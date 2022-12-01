Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 418,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after buying an additional 147,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of XSVM opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.