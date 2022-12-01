PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

PEP opened at $185.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

