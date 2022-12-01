PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 97.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $184.93. 67,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,312. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.