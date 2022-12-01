Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,026 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,210 shares of company stock worth $477,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

