PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $35,344.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,568,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 56,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,440. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

