Perth Mint Gold Token Price Tops $1,780.38 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for $1,780.38 or 0.10394060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $34.40 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,232 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

