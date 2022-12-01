Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

