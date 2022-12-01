Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 3166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

