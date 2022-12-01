Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 449,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $283.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

