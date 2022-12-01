Pick n Pay Stores Limited (PKPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.
Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $18.65.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
