Pick n Pay Stores Limited (PKPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

