Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.29 and last traded at $54.55. 2,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 424,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.