Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pigeon Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of PGENY stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67.
Pigeon Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pigeon (PGENY)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.