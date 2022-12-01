Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pigeon Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of PGENY stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

