Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PILBF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

