PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 607,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 54,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,943. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

