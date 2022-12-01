Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,540,000 after buying an additional 248,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CBT opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.39.
CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
