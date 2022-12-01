Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $3,571,500.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.
PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
