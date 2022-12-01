POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) CEO Joe A. Mccann Acquires 2,160 Shares

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) CEO Joe A. Mccann bought 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,342.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,012,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PNT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 857,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $708.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.28. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

