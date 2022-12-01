Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

POOL opened at $329.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $572.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

