Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PRTG opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

