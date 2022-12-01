Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.74

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.74 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 1376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

